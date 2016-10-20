'Dangal' trailer released

The trailer of ‘Dangal’, the Aamir Khan starrer was released today. Dangal is a true story based on the life of Mahavir Singh and his two daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film is the story of a father who trains his daughters to become world class wrestlers.

The 51-year-old actor will essay the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the forthcoming biographical sports drama film. Aamir, who bulked up to 95 kg earlier to play the ageing wrestler in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, has followed a rigorous diet schedule to shed weight to show the younger version of the wrestler.