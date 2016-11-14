Bejoy Nambiar's remake of ‘Agni Natchathiram’ put on hold

Director Bejoy Nambiar has put the remake of Mani Ratnam’s 1988 film Agni Natchathiram on hold.
The film was supposed to go on floors this year.
“Right now we are not working on this film. It’s not shelved. We have put this film on hold for sometime. It is inappropriate to talk about the reason for the delay in the shoot of this film,” Bejoy told PTI.
Agni Natchathiram is the story of two brothers, one who is legitimate and the other who is not, and how their relationship transforms with time.
The original film had Prabhu and Karthik in the lead roles. For the Hindi version, Bejoy had roped-in actors Vicky Kaushal and Harshvardhan Rane to play the lead roles.
“The cast is changed now. We can’t give out any details right now regarding casting of the film,” Bejoy said.
The Wazir helmer has begun work on his next film titled Solo in Malayalam, featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan.
