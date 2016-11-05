Aavu Puli Madhyalo Prabhas Pelli: Waste of time

Five minutes into the film, you understand that the team has made a herculean effort to cash in on two actors from Baahubali. One is Kalakeya Prabhakar and the other is Prabhas; Prabhakar who became a big name with Baahubali seemed to have nurtured a dream of playing a lead role where he gets to emote differently. Here he is a gangster Nagaram Nani with a flashback - 20 years back he was slapped by a woman for glancing at her hip while her sari drifts a bit due to the breeze. Rings a bell? From thereon, he abhors all women, including his sister, and will have nothing to do with them. This gangster is surrounded by a group followers who owe allegiance to him but secretly have fun with their respective girlfriends. There is brother-sister sentiment that blooms but Prabhakar hardly tweaks his facial muscles.

There is another character, a young man Prabhas (Ravi Teja) who overacts. There are two heroines who appear confused throughout. Nani’s sister Amrutha (Ashwini) falls in love with Prabhas and wants to marry him but is scared to reveal it to Nani. Meanwhile another person Prabhas (Ravi Teja) enters the scene, and offers to help Amrutha out of the situation. Why he does it has another sub plot.

The scenes have been designed to evoke humour but not one makes you smile, the only saving grace is the duration; it wraps up soon. Comedian Venu’s role is the weakest link. Technically too the film fails to pass muster. The director who claims to have been inspired by Ramgopal Verma announces a sequel Aavu Puli Madhyalo Anushka Pelli at the end of the movie. That is the final nail in the coffin. Avoid the film.

Aavu Puli Madhyalo Prabhas Pelli

Cast: Prabhakar, Ravi Teja, Ashwini Chandrasekhar

Direction: S. J. Chaitanya

Music: Kavi Shankar

Rating: 0.5/5