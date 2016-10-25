‘Kahani 2’: Drama, secrets and a story

The trailer of Vidya Balan’s much-awaited Kahani 2 is out, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The fast-paced trailer opens with a sequence of the actor being hit by a taxi, reminding us of the scene from the previous installation in which she is thrown in front of a train.

The story seems to revolve around Vidya Balan’s character “Durga Rani Singh” and her daughter “Mini”, who goes missing and Durga is wanted for kidnapping and murder. The film also stars Arjun Rampal who plays a cop.

However, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that some of the fans might miss the feisty Nawazuddin Siddiqui and oh-so lovable Parambrata Chatterjee this time.

Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial would release in theatres on December 2nd this year.

Watch the trailer here: