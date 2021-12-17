Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: Vaikunta Ekadasi, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, noon; reaching Thirumamani Asthana Mandapam, 2 p.m.; Arayar seva, 5 to 7 p.m.; purappadu from Thirumamani Mandapam, 9.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum to the accompaniment of veena, 10.30 p.m.; public darshan 5.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 1 to 7.30 p.m.; Paramapadavasal open from 1 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Sri Ananthakrishna Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Angarai: Dhanur masa bhajans, Namavali veedhi bhajans, 5.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Manghalam Group: Margazhi Manghala Utsavam, bharathanatyam by students of Bala Kala Vidhanam and saxophone concert by K. Kumarasamy and party, Manghalam Weddings and Conventions, Nelson Road, Thiruvanaikovil, 5.30 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: Margazhi Vaibhavam, ‘Aranganum Andalum,’ dance performance by Gayathri Ravikumar and party, National College campus, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Ordnance Factory-Tiruchi: Exhibition of modern defence products and vintage weapons used in World War II, Junior Staff Club, Factory premises, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CARE College of Arts and Science: Department of Interior Design, workshop on ‘Basics of woodworking,’ 10 a.m.

Hindu Mission Hospital, Sankara Eye Care, Rotary Club of Tiruchi Midtown and Disitrict Blindness Control Society: Free cataract screening camp, hospital premises, Anna Nagar, Thennur, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.