Tiruchi Today

11 December 2021 18:38 IST

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, pagal pathu, Sri Namperumal purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6.30 a.m.; reaching Arjuna Mandapam, 7 a.m.; Arayar seva, 7.30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3.30 p.m.; purappadu from Arjuna Mandapam, 9 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, Srirangam, 10 p.m.

GENERAL

Tiruchi Arivalar Peravai: Mupperum vizha, P. Masilamani, Dean, Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, and A. P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, speak, Thirumurai by Balasubramania Odhuvar, Tamil Sangam building, 10.30 a.m.