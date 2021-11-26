Tiruchi Today

26 November 2021 17:31 IST

The Indian Institute of Architects, Tiruchi Centre: Launch of the book, ‘Srirangam art and architecture,’ authored by J. Ramanan and Vrinda Ramanan, C. R. Raju, president, IIA, chief guest, T. Arun Raj, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchi Circle, speaks, Hotel Blossom, 6.30 p.m.

Holy Cross College: 15th international and 51st annual conference of English Language Teachers’ Association of India on ‘ELT in India: New needs, demands and trends,’ 9.30 a.m.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - Students Wing: Anti-NEET conference, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, speaks, Srinivasa Hall, 4 p.m.

Bharathidasan University Centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development and Department of Commerce and Financial Studies: Workshop on ‘Digital marketing for entrepreneurs,’ 10 a.m.

Hindu Mission Hospital and Dr. K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation: Mammogram screening for women above 35 years, hospital premises, Anna Nagar, Thennur, 9 a.m.