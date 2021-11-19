Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiar Temple: Dolothsavam, Sri Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; unjal kandarulal, 7.15 p.m.; purappadu from Unjal mandapam, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, Woraiyur, 8.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Agasthiar Publications: Release of book ‘Dhruva Charaithram’ - keerthanams composed by Srirangam S. Prasanna Venkatesh, commentary by Ramaswamy, music concert featuring Dhruva Charithram compositions, Kodiyalam Seshadri Iyengar Kalyana Mandapam, Seshadripuram, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

CARE College of Enginering: Department of Computer Science and Engineering, guest lecture on ‘Introduction to OOAD and its applications,’ 3 p.m.