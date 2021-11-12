Tiruchi Today

12 November 2021 18:07 IST

GENERAL

CARE College of Engineering Youth Red Cross and National Service Scheme: World Diabetes Day, awareness programme, T. Jeyarajsekar, Principal, College of Hospital Administration, Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Thiruvanathapuram, speaks, 11 a.m.

Santhanam Vidyalaya: Webinar on ‘Industrial automation,’ Preeti Subramanian, Integrated Architecture Product Manager, EESCO, the USA, speaks, 10 a.m.

