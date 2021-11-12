Events12 November 2021 18:07 IST
Comments
Tiruchi Today
Updated: 12 November 2021 18:07 IST
GENERAL
CARE College of Engineering Youth Red Cross and National Service Scheme: World Diabetes Day, awareness programme, T. Jeyarajsekar, Principal, College of Hospital Administration, Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Thiruvanathapuram, speaks, 11 a.m.
Santhanam Vidyalaya: Webinar on ‘Industrial automation,’ Preeti Subramanian, Integrated Architecture Product Manager, EESCO, the USA, speaks, 10 a.m.
More In Events
Read more...