Tiruchi Today
Cholan Kalai Ootru and Makkal Sakthi Iyyakam: Exhibition of COVID-19 awareness paintings of Sithan Siva, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, inaugurates, Lakshmi Elementary School, Ariyamangalam, noon
Manitham Trust: Deepavali and sixth anniversary celebrations, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, chief guest, Bishop Heber College, noon
