Tiruchi Today

23 October 2021 19:10 IST

GENERAL

Cholan Kalai Ootru and Makkal Sakthi Iyyakam: Exhibition of COVID-19 awareness paintings of Sithan Siva, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, inaugurates, Lakshmi Elementary School, Ariyamangalam, noon

Manitham Trust: Deepavali and sixth anniversary celebrations, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, chief guest, Bishop Heber College, noon

