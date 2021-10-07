Tiruchi Today

Events

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Infosys Foundation and National College: Navarathri Utsav, dance solo by Shabin Bright, college campus, 6 p.m.; vocal duet by Adarshini-Akarshini and party, 6.50 p.m.

Childline 1098: International Girls Day, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, chief guest, Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School campus, noon

M. A. M. College of Engineering: Graduation Day, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, delivers Graduation Day address, 5.30 p.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: Freshers orientation programme, R. Gururaj, Associate Professor, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, speaks on ‘Three ways to communicate,’ 11.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Exhibition-cum-sale of ‘kolu’ dolls, Poompuhar showroom, Singarathope, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.


