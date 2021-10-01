Tiruchi Today

Sharon: International Day of Non Violence, distribution of prizes to winners of skill development competitions, Senthil Kumar, Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital, chief guest, R. C. Middle School, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, 11 am.

District Exnora and Inner Wheel Club of Tiruchi: Inauguration of cleaned and refurbished Kambarasampettai bathing ghat, 5 p.m.

Santhanam Vidyalaya: Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations and felicitations to young achievers in ‘silambam,’ 9.30 a.m.

District Administration: 75th year of Independence commemorative run, near Salt Sathyagraha Memorial, 6.50 a.m.

Tiruchi Corporation Smart Cities Mission: 75th year of Independence – yoga session, near Anna Nagar Link Road, 6.30 a.m.; ‘Freedom 2 walk and cycle campaign,’ women’s cycle rally, 7.30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Exhibition-cum-sale of ‘kolu’ dolls, Poompuhar showroom, Singarathope, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Khadi Kraft: Inauguration of Deepavali khadi discount sale by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, near railway junction, 9 a.m.