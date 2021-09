25 September 2021 18:13 IST

Hindu Mission Hospital, Rotary Club of Tiruchi Midtown and Sankara Health Foundation: Free artificial limb fixing camp, hospital premises, 9 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Exhibition-cum-sale of kolu dolls, Poompuhar showroom, Singarathope, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

