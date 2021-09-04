Tiruchi Today

04 September 2021 20:41 IST

Department of School Education: Presentation of Dr. Radhakrishnan awards to best teachers, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, chief guest, Collector’s Office, 10.20 a.m.

Lions Club of Tiruchi Thillai Nagar and Abirami Women Development Trust: Launching of ‘Mitigate hunger’ project, K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, chief guest, Urban Primary Health Centre, Woraiyur, 9 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising