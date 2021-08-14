Independence Day celebration: District Administration - S.Sivarasu, Collector, hoists the national flag, Armed Reserve grounds,9.05 a.m.; Tiruchi Corporation - Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman, hoists the tricolour, Corporation office, 9.05 a.m.; BHEL – S.V.Srinivasan, General Manager (in charge), BHEL, Tiruchi, unfurls national flag, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kailasapuram, 8 a.m.; Desiya Sindhanai Kazhagam and Shrimati Indira Gandhi College - Independence Day, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary and Bharthiar centenary celebrations, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L.Murugan, virtually inaugurates exhibition, 11.15 a.m.; Department of Posts - A.Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tamil Nadu, hoists the national flag, Head Post Office campus, 8.30 a.m.; Sundarraj Nagar, Highways Colony and Kavery Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association - flag hoisting, K. Jayabalan, presides, near Corporation Park, 8.30 a.m., book exhibition by New Century Book House, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Tiruchi Today
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 7:21:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/events/tiruchi-today/article35913933.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story