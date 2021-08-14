Tiruchi Today

Independence Day celebration: District Administration - S.Sivarasu, Collector, hoists the national flag, Armed Reserve grounds,9.05 a.m.; Tiruchi Corporation - Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman, hoists the tricolour, Corporation office, 9.05 a.m.; BHEL – S.V.Srinivasan, General Manager (in charge), BHEL, Tiruchi, unfurls national flag, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kailasapuram, 8 a.m.; Desiya Sindhanai Kazhagam and Shrimati Indira Gandhi College - Independence Day, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary and Bharthiar centenary celebrations, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L.Murugan, virtually inaugurates exhibition, 11.15 a.m.; Department of Posts - A.Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tamil Nadu, hoists the national flag, Head Post Office campus, 8.30 a.m.; Sundarraj Nagar, Highways Colony and Kavery Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association - flag hoisting, K. Jayabalan, presides, near Corporation Park, 8.30 a.m., book exhibition by New Century Book House, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.