Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Srimad Andavan Sri Poundarikapuram Swamy Ashram: Centenary celebration of Paramahamsethyathi Paravakottai Srimad Andavan Sri Gopaladesika Mahadesikan, honouring of veda, agama vidwans; discourse by Anantha Padmanabachar, Periya sattrumurai, Srirangam, 8.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Tiruchi Kendra and Infosys Foundation: Music festival, nagaswaram by Srirangam Harikrishnan and party, Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College: International Day of Happiness, G. Sivagurnathan, secretary, Tiruchi Humour Club, speaks, 10.30 a.m.

Holy Cross College: Department of Biochemistry, silver jubilee celebration, G. Gopinath, Registrar, Bharathidasan University, chief guest, 10 a.m.

Santhanam Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School: Webinar on ‘Swimming against the tide,’ talk by V. Kutraleeswaran, former international swimmer, 7 a.m.

Sundarraj Nagar, Highways Colony and Kavery Nagar Readers’ Forum: Inauguration of activities of Readers’ Forum by K. Jayabalan, president, Nagar Nala Sangam, K. Vijayakumar, Principal in charge, reviews ‘My Journey’ authored by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Corporation Park, 4.30 p.m.