16 October 2020 17:57 IST

RELIGION

Sri Mariamman Temple: Navarathri festival, abishekam, alangaram to Utsava Amman, 5 p.m.; devotees darshan and pujas at Vasantha Mandapam, 6 – 7 p.m.; reaching asthana mandapam, Samayapuram, 7.15 p.m.

