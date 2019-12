TIRUCHI TODAY

RELIGION

Sri Mariamman Temple, Samayapuram: Poochorithal festival, pushabishekam, 7 a.m.

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, BHEL Township: Brahmothsavam, 81 kalasa thirumanjanam, 8 a.m.; pushpa yagam, 3 p.m.; maha poornahuthi, 7 p.m.; dwajarohanam, 9 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Thapovanam, Thiruparaithurai: Sri Ramakrishna Jayanthi, Bakthi maalai, 5 p.m.; cultural programmes by students, 5.30 p.m.

Srimad Ubhaya Vedantacharya Peetam: Discourse on Bhagavata Dasamaskandam by R.Anantharaman,294, Sathara Street, Srirangam, 6.30 p.m.

Ambuja Arts Academy: Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar vizha, Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple, Koothur, 6 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Garuda Mandapam, Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, 6 p.m.; 122 South Chithra Street, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: Music festival, vocal concert by Master Prithvi Harish and party, Sri Raghavendra Mutt, Srirangam, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan University Placement and Training Cell: NET/SET coaching class, session on Communication by S.Shanmugam, assistant professor, MASS College of Arts and Science, Khajamalai campus, 10 a.m.; session on Aptitude by V.C.Malarmannan, Dean, Nalanda University, 2 p.m.

Agasthiar Book Day and Publications: Platinum jubilee celebration, N.Siva, Rajya Sabha Member, chief guest, Thevar Hall, 4 p.m.

National College: Boys Hostel Day, ‘Delhi’Ganesh, actor, chief guest, 11.30 a.m.

Akara World Schools: Annual Day, Vikas Arya, Director, DAV Group of Schools, Chennai, chief guest, Olaiyur Main Road, 6.15 p.m.

District Handball Academy, District Kiddees Sports Association, Government High School, K.K.Nagar, and Kwality Marble and Granite: Valediction of inter-school district kiddees handball championship, school campus, 4 p.m.