Tiruchi Today - Match 5, 2020 - Thursday

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Thirupallioda Thiruvizha, Namperumal purappadu with Ubhaya Nachiars, 3 p.m.; theppam, 7.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum after Nelalavu kandarulal, Srirangam, 11.15 p.m.

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni peruvizha, Vinayagar-Subramaniyar vizha, deeparadhana at Urchava Moorthy sannidhi, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: Guruvara mahothsavam, vocal concert by Swathi Sudarshan and party, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna Science Centre-Planetarium: Valediction of National Science Day, S.Shanthi, Chief Educational Officer, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Holy Cross College: Seminar on ‘Exploring existing and emerging multi-disciplinary trends in assessment and management of specific learning disability,’ 9.30 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers and Saranathan College of Engineering: Inauguration of workshop on ‘Nano sensors for medical applications,’ 9 a.m.

M.I.E.T.Engineering College: Project contest, 10 a.m.