Events

Tiruchi Today - Match 5, 2020 - Thursday

RELIGION

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Thirupallioda Thiruvizha, Namperumal purappadu with Ubhaya Nachiars, 3 p.m.; theppam, 7.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum after Nelalavu kandarulal, Srirangam, 11.15 p.m.

Sri Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil: Panguni peruvizha, Vinayagar-Subramaniyar vizha, deeparadhana at Urchava Moorthy sannidhi, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation: Guruvara mahothsavam, vocal concert by Swathi Sudarshan and party, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna Science Centre-Planetarium: Valediction of National Science Day, S.Shanthi, Chief Educational Officer, chief guest, 11 a.m.

Holy Cross College: Seminar on ‘Exploring existing and emerging multi-disciplinary trends in assessment and management of specific learning disability,’ 9.30 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers and Saranathan College of Engineering: Inauguration of workshop on ‘Nano sensors for medical applications,’ 9 a.m.

M.I.E.T.Engineering College: Project contest, 10 a.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 11:15:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/events/tiruchi-today-match-5-2020-thursday/article30984633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY