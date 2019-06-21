Tiruchi Today - June 22, 2019

RELIGION

Sri Sankara Mutt, Thiruvanaikovil: Visit of Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Sankaracharya Swamigal, Sri Chandramouleeswara puja, 10.30 a.m.

Hindu Samaya Mandram, Srirangam: Samashti upanayanam, Ko puja, Veda Parayanam, Koratha Moolai, North Chithirai Street, Srirangam, 3 p.m.; kuthuvilakku puja, 6 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sahasranama parayanam, Sri Kanaiyazhi Anjaneyar Sannidhi, Vasantha Nagar, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Rasavelar Shenbaga Tamil Arangu: P. Kavitha, Assistant Professor, Cauvery College for Women, speaks on ‘Ilakkiyam Kattum Anbuneri,’ 18/102, Gandhi Salai, Srirangam, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

District Administration and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India: Inauguration of children’s traffic training park, Ministers Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S. Valarmathi, chief guests, Collector’s Office, 10.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Retired Government Employees Association: District conference, S. Duraikannu, State vice-president, speaks, St. John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School campus, 10 a.m.

M.I.E.T.Engineering College: Faculty development programme, 10 a.m.

Hindu Mission Hospital and Dr.K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation: Mammogram screening for women above 35 years of age, hospital premises, Anna Nagar, Thennur, 9 a.m.

Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Tholurpatti: Career guidance programme, 3 p.m.; IETE Student Forum inaugural function, 10 a.m.

Development and Education for Workers: Education festival, distribution of notebooks to children of labourers, HOPE campus, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur, 2.30 p.m.