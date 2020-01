Tiruchi Today - January 28, 2020 - Tuesday

RELIGION

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Sri Krishnar Sannidhi, Karuthurai Mandapam, Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan University: Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, lecture on ‘Challenges to Indian financial system’ by RM. Chidambaram, former Dean, Faculty of Management, Alagappa University,10.30 a.m.

Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub and Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Entrepreneurship Development Cell: K. Rajamaheswari, entrepreneurship trainer, speaks on ‘Innovation prospects for women,’ 10 a.m.

Seshasayee Institute of Technology: G. Sundaram centenary and Annual Day celebration, K. Nagarajan, General Manager (Outsourcing), BHEL, Tiruchi, chief guest, V. Gopalakrishnan, former Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi, delivers G. Sundaram Memorial address, 10.30 a.m.

SRM TRP Engineering College: Seminar on ‘Research opportunities in the field of medical image processing,’ 3.30 p.m.

Nehru Memorial College: Workshop on ‘Exploratory data analysis using Python,’ R & Excel, Puthanampatti, 9.30 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers: Lecture on ‘Energy conservation and demand site management’ by B. Muruganandham, Dean (IQAC), M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology, institution building, BHEL campus, 5 p.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, Pattabiraman Road, 4 p.m.; cultural programmes, 6 p.m.