COVID-19: #SOCIALIndoors bring a host of artistes to perform live

Urging India to stay indoors, #SOCIALIndoors is back with a packed line-up of artistes. Trying their best to engage people staying indoors and desist from stepping out, Social is ensuring a steady flow of entertainment. The food and beverage brand is teaming up with some interesting names in the music industry for a Live set on Facebook and Instagram. #SOCIALIndoors, a urban hangout that’s designed to take you offline while remaining connected, has become a second home, workplace, and a hangout — all wrapped up in one.

The line-up for this week for #SOCIALIndoors that starts from 5 pm onwards on their Facebook and Instagram page @socialoffline is as follows:

April 15: DJ/Producer CHRMS, the poster boy of the chillwave scene in India, will take music lovers through an exciting masterclass on beat making and production. Tune in at 5 pm today.

April 16: At FuzzCulture, witness the one-man show of Arsh Sharma, whose sound is defined by its motif grungy rock riffs set against pop-heavy electronica tunes.

April 17: Tienas will be performing live from 5 pm onwards.

April 18: Mumbai based singer/songwriter Ramya Pothuri will go live.

April 19: End the week on a high note with singer/songwriter Prabhtoj Singh as he performs live.

All the live events on #SOCIALIndoors, are free of cost!