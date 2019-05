Madurai Today

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kaviamutham’ by Cherai P. Balakrishnan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Madanagopalaswamy Temple: Discourse on ‘Mahabharatham’ by Vasudeva Govindarajan, West Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Vasantha utsavam, Ramayana Chavadi Lane, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Yoga class, 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, 6.30 p.m.; Vishnu Sahasranamam parayanam, New Natham Road, 7 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Tirumandiram’ by A. K. S. Thirumavalavan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KKNagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Arogya Welfare Trust: Annual meet of children’s parliament, Government Higher Secondary School, Therkkutheru, 10 a.m.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: S. B. Aditanar memorial day meeting; R. Chokkalingam addresses, M. Murugesan presides, 114/2 Tirupparankundram Road, 8.50 a.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, All-Woman Police Station, Tallakulam, 10 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai West: P. Dhamodaran of Rotary Club of Dindigul speaks on ‘Rotary Council of Legislation,’ Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 5.30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; CSI Cathedral, Narimedu, Parasakthi Nagar, Avaniapuram, and Maniyammai Nursery School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.