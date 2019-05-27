Madurai Today - May 28, 2019

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Madanagopalasamy Temple: Discourse on ‘Mahabharatham’ by Vasudeva Govindarajan, West Masi Street, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KKNagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Vivekananda College: NSS special camp, Thenkarai, 10 a.m.

Institution of Engineers: Kavita Murugkar speaks on ‘Universal accessibility in buildings and physical infrastructure,’ 1 120 Feet Road, Surveyor Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Madurai Productivity Council: M. R. Arulraja distributes prizes to winners of R. Ramaiah memorial essay competition, TB Road, Mahaboobpalayam, 7 p.m.

State Bank of India: Customers’ meet, S. Ravikumar, Deputy General Manager, presides, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 5 p.m.

Topkids: Counselling programme, All-Woman Police Station, Crime Branch, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Pastoral Centre, K. Pudur, and R. C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.