Madurai Today - June 3, 2019

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Sithargalin Aanmeegam’ by M. Ilango, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kavithai’ by A. Arumugam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Swami Tatwananda Ashram: Swami Samananda conducts ‘Bhagavad Gita’ class, Ayira Vaisyar Primary School, South Avanimoola Street, 6.45 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Yoga class, 6 a.m.; bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m., 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, Periyar bus stand 7 a.m.; AG Church Gomathipuram and Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.