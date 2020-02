Madurai Today - July 23, 2019

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Tirumurai’ by K. Manoharan, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Discourse on ‘Sivagnana Botham’ by N. S. Sundararaman, South Aadi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KKNagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Vivekananda College: Faculty enrichment programme; K. R. Kannappan speaks on ‘Common problems in ENT;’ T. Venkatesan, Principal, presides, Tiruvedakam West, 9.30 a.m.

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College: K. Karuppaiah Saravanan speaks on ‘Basics of stock market and wealth creation,’ Pasumalai, 11.50 a.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women: Book exhibition, Paravai, 8.30 a.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Tirukkural’ by K. Rajendran, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Gandhi Niketan Ashram: 79th anniversary celebration; S. Prakash of Saraswathi Narayanan College inaugurates science exhibition, T. Kallupatti, 9 a.m.

Pensioners’ Association of Non-Teaching Staff of Aided Colleges, Tamil Nadu: State executive committee meeting; K. Velumani presides, MUTA Hall, Kakka Thoppu Street, 10.30 a.m.

Kaviarasu Kannadasan Narpani Mandram: Subramania Siva memorial day meeting; R. Chokkalingam addresses, M. Murugesan presides, 114/2 Tirupparankundram Road, 8.50 a.m.

Madurai Productivity Council: M. Lakshmanan and G. Jeyaseelan speak on ‘Union Budget 2019 -- Direct Taxes,’ Travellers Bungalow Road, Mahaboobpalayam, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital: G. Gnanasambandan addresses; S. Gurushankar felicitates hospital’s well wishers; N. Sethuraman, founder, presides, Uthangudi, 10.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting; Tamilarasi School, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, East Veli Street; De Nobili Pastoral Centre, K. Pudur, and R. C. School, Palanganatham, 7 p.m.