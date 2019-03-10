Madurai Today for March 11

Events

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Siddarkalin Aanmeegam’ by M. Illango Swami, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Daily aarathi and bhajan, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Kamban Kavithai’ by Pulavar Arumugam, Sakti Velammal Nagar, S S Colony, 5 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission: Vedanta class by Swami Sivayogananda, Doak Nagar, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m.and 4p.m.(for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar College of Engineering: 26th Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar Memorial State-level Inter-Engineering Men’s Hockey Tournament, K. Hari Thiagarajan presides, K. Anand, TCE alumni and senior architect, chief guest, 5 p.m.

Thiagarajar College: NSS camp, fifth day events, Punchuthi, Melur taluk, 10 a.m.

S Vellaichamy Nadar College: Inauguration of Computer Science Association, B. Indrani of Madurai Kamaraj University, chief guest, Seminar Hall, 10.30 a.m.; Department of MBA, lecture on ‘Logistics in TAFE’ by A.P.V. Rajeswaran, Assistant Executive, TAFE, 11 a.m.

Vivekananda College: 48th College Day and Founder’s Day, P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner, HR&CE-Srirangam, to distribute prizes, Swami Vedananda to bless students, Tiruvedakam West, Prayer Hall, 10 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Counselling at All Women Police station, Crime Branch South, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Holy Redeemers Church, near Periyar bus stand, 7 a.m.; AG Church, Gomathipuram, 7 p.m.; Quality Care Hospital, Ellis Nagar, 7 p.m.

