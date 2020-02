Madurai Today - August 4, 2019

RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Chaturthi puja, Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Thevaram-Tiruvasagam classes, Tirukkalyana Mandapam, 5 p.m.

Panniru Tirumurai Mandram: Pannisai by S. S. Mohanram, Aadi streets, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 7 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Mutt: Rama Pandurangan speaks on ‘Vallalarin Vazhvum Vakkum,’ Reserve Line, 5.45 p.m.

United Vaishnavites Sabha: Discourse on ‘Vishnu Sahasranamam’ by Thentirupperai Aravindalochanan, Madanagopalaswamy Temple, West Masi Street, 6.30 p.m.

American College: Vespers, Daniel Gnanamuthu, Principal, LIFE institute, speaks, M. Andrew Pradeep, leads, Jubilee Chapel, 6 p.m.

Church of Christ: Sunday service, Deva Manickam speaks, thanksgiving by M. S. Raja, Gnanaolivupuram, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m., 5.30 p.m.

Akila Bharatiya Sanyasis Sangam: Vaigai Peruvizha 2019; inter-religious and communal conference, 9 a.m.; valedictory function, Sri Santhalinga Swamigal, presides, Puttuthoppu, 4 p.m.

Turning Point: Madurai Children’s Literary Festival, book launch, 9 a.m.; Samita Basu conducts workshop on reading, 11.30 a.m.; valedictory function, Aruna M Visvessvar, Correspondent, Adhyapana School, chief guest, American College, 3 p.m.

Aathi Guru Athma Gnana Sara Nool Sasthira Sabha: Siddhars’ conference, Tiruvalluvar Kazhagam, North Adi Street, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Sourashtra Secondary School: Golden jubilee ‘Friendship Day’ celebration, P.M. Shanthamoorthy, former HoD, Department of Tamil, Sourashtra College, chief guest, Sri Nadana Gopala Nayagi Mandir, Teppakulam, 10 a.m.

Sourashtra Chamber of Commerce: Conference, Suki Sivam speaks on ‘Aananthamaai Vazhvom,’ 10.35 a.m.; Shriram Shekhar, president, Sourashtra Madhya Sabha, speaks on ‘Konjam vanigam konjam samoogam,’ 12.35 p.m.; R. Rangaraj Pandey, journalist, distributes awards, Raja Muthiah Mandram, 5 p.m.

Shakthi Vidiyal: Child rights festival,A. Chitradevi, president, presides, special address by J. Kalidas, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, 2 p.m.

Bharathi Desiya Peravai: Book launch, pattimandram speaker S. Raja presides, Victoria Edward Hall, West Veli Street, 6 p.m.

Sumathi Hospitals: Remembering Dr. S. Manorama, CME sessions on infertility, fetal medicine, obstetrics, workshop on clinical embryology, Gateway Taj Pasumalai, 9 a.m.

Madurai Consumer Protection Centre: Meeting, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, 10.30 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, UC Higher Secondary School, Periyar bus stand, 11 a.m.; V R Krishna Iyer Community Hall, KK Nagar, and Railway Institute, 7 p.m.