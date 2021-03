In Tiruchi Today

05 March 2021 19:53 IST

RELIGION

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiar Temple: Thirumozhi sevithal at sanctum sanctorum, ,Woraiyur, 6.30 p.m.

South Zone Cultural Centre and Ponni Kala Kendra: Pancha dina vedic chanting, Ganapthi puja – Krishna Yajur Veda Taittriya Samhita parayanam, Ponni Delta, Kallanai Road, 8 a.m.; 10.30 p.m.; and 3.30 p.m.; discourse on ‘Rama is embodiment of dharma’ by B. Kesava Vajapeyar, 6.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

CULTURE

Kalam: ‘Maaperum Sabaithanil’ book introduction, Su.Venkatesan, MP, speaks, Hotel Ajantha, 4 p.m.

GENERAL

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi: Institute Day, Vikas Swarup, secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, chief guest, 11 a.m.; International Women’s Day– sports events, 6.30 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College: Chemistry Association meeting, special address by R. Ramesh, professor, School of Chemistry, Bharathidasan University, 11 a.m.

Periyar E.V.R. College and Indian Accounting Association: Seminar on ‘Digitalised financial and banking practices – issues and challenges,’ 10.30 a.m.

Santhanam Vidyalaya: Motivational talk for students of Classes 9 to 12 by Sugi Sivam, St. Antoniyar Kovil Street, East Boulevard Road, 4 p.m.