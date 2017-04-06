A gender-equal music

“There are so many movies that depict male bonding but very few about female bonding,” rues Aparna Sen, director of Sonata, a film that explores exactly that.

There is plenty of female bonding happening at the Rajendra Hall, ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. At the entrance of the hall, ladies in chiffon, stilettos and winning smiles greet each other and take selfies with the guests of honour — Aparna Sen, Shabana Azmi and Lillete Dubey, who are in the city to talk about Sonata, which is slotted to release on April 21.

The movie, is an adaptation of Mahesh Elkunchwar’s play that tells the story of three women “of a certain age, their idea about love and sex and their interpersonal problems”, says Sen.

In a free-wheeling conversation, organised by FLO, the ladies chapter of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the three unabashedly impetuous women discuss a plethora of topics, ranging from the movie experience and censorship to how Shabana Azmi was bullied by her director into singing Rabindra Sangeet.

Danseuse and writer Anita Ratnam, who moderated the conversation, led the discussion by introducing the audience to Sonata’s characters, “three women, a journalist, a Sanskrit professor and a woman who works in a multinational company”, she says, adding that the film talks about “sharing a life, opening their hearts, revisiting old fears, and healing while drinking copious amount of red wine”.

Sen, who first saw Sonata as an English play, admits that she was struck by how “a play in a single setting with three main characters didn’t falter for a minute. There was so much interplay of moods, emotions and there were so many dramatic moments,” says Sen, who plays Aruna Chaturvedi, the somewhat prudish professor.

Since she had already succeeded once in converting a play into a film — Badal Sarkar’s Saari Raat — she decided to try her hand at what is essentially a chamber piece.

And, going by the audience’s delighted response to the trailer that was also played at the event, it seems to have worked well.

Lillete Dubey, known for her seminal work in theatre, seems to think so too. “The biggest compliment I can possibly give is that working on this film has been like working on a play,” she laughs. According to her, the play was one of the few that Elkunchwar had written in English and had sent it to her when he wrote it. “So, I was already familiar with it and have always wanted to work with Aparna,” says Dubey, who plays Subhadra Parekh, the journalist.

In a room filled with women and a stage that holds four, it was perhaps inevitable that the conversation veered towards feminism and its ilk.

“In spite of the fact that it is written by a man, it is from the female gaze,” believes Azmi, who plays banker Dolon Sen (which is why the Rabindra Sangeet, of course).

True enough, despite the loneliness that segues into their lives, these are three empowered women leading life on their own terms. The only way to do so, stresses Azmi, “There is so much wisdom in being so supremely confident in our skins,” she says.

But, then again, confidence is not something that Aparna Sen, Shabana Azmi and Lillete Dubey have ever lacked. As Ratnam put it while introducing the artistes to their audience, they have, “individually and collectively raised the bar, crashed the glass ceiling and revealed to an entire generation of women the possibility of dreaming, resisting, speaking up, speaking out through the arch of their creative lives”.

And, if Sonata is anything to go by, it is unlikely to change any time soon.

The opening scene of the trailer has Dolon Sen (Azmi) looking out of the window and talking about how people are all in boxes. Does this film go beyond those boxes?

It does actually. You know, we are all in little boxes, as Pete Seeger once said. These women, however, have come out of boxes that society has put women of a certain age in. They are supposed to behave in a certain way, not be so exuberant, not supposed to talk about their love life or sexual life. They are supposed to be married, have children, maybe even grandchildren.

So, they don’t tick any of these boxes, no?

This is certainly a story about femininity, but would you call it a feminist film?

(Laughs) All mainstream cinema will not do well unless there is a male star and he is the focus. So, in that sense, it is a feminist film. However, I don’t want to call myself a feminist, because I think my feminism is part and parcel of my humanism. Also, the definition of feminism has changed. The earlier brand of feminism that was necessary then now sounds jingoistic to us.

Theatre, they say, is an actor’s medium, while cinema is all about the director. Your thoughts...

I don’t know. I have been a huge fan of Bergman (Ingmar). And he has married theatre and cinema in a way that is wonderful. It is very much cinema and very much theatre.

For instance, close-up is essentially cinema, because you see a face blown up. You can see the twitch of a nostril, the flicker of an eyelash. Bergman’s characters speak in all these monologues while the camera just focusses on the face. In cinema, you speak through images and not through words. He speaks through both; and he makes wonderful cinema and theatre.

How much has changed in the movie when compared to the play?

I changed the ending. The play was written 17 years ago and I wanted to give this a topical relevance. I also added two minor characters — both of who added to the spectrum of what is feminine.

There is a bai (maid), she is married and has a pregnant daughter visiting her. So, you see a woman from another economic strata who is married and is a mother. There is also a transgender woman who appears in a cameo.

What next for you? Are you working on anything else right now?

I don’t like to discuss films in the making. I am a little superstitious, I think it will jinx it. (laughs)