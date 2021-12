Engagements

17 December 2021 17:53 IST

TIRUVARUR

Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple: Thiruvathirai thiruvizha, Dhanu masa puja, 6 a.m.; Sri Thyagarajaswamy ezhuntharulal at Rajanarayana Mandapam, 10 p.m.

PERAMBALUR

Roever Engineering College: Graduation Day, Sudeendra Thirtha Koushik, Innovation Director, Volgo Group India, chief guest, 4 p.m.

Thanthai Hans Roever College: Pre-placement training, G. Chelladurai, Assistant Professor, Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi, resource person, 11 a.m.; Department of Tamil: Literary seminar, M. Palaniappan, Head, Thiruvadanai Government College, speaks, 11 a.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

J. J. College of Arts and Science: Valediction of NSS special camp, Nachanthupatti, 11.30 a.m.