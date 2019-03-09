Events

Engagements

more-in

THANJAVUR

South Zone Cultural Centre: Brahan Natyanjali, bharathanatyam by Kittappa Natyalaya troupe, Big Temple, 6.15 p.m.; kuchipudi by G.Ravi, 7 p.m.; bharathanatyam by Chithra Gopinath, 7.45 p.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

Arulmigu Muthumariamman Temple, Tiruvappur: Masi Perunthiruvizha, ‘Velli kuthirai vaganam,’ 8 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Events
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 2:07:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/events/engagements/article26482960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY