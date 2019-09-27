Events

Engagements - September 28, 2019

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Ainthukovil Devasthanam: Amavasai puja, Tiruppugazh Swami shrine, 10.30 a.m.

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Nachiar Temple: Purattasi brahmotsavam; angurarpanam, 8 a.m.; mrutsangrahanam, 6.30 p.m.

Srinivasa Perumal Temple: Purattasi festival; puja, 5.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; procession of deity, 10.30 a.m.; tirumanjanam, 12 noon; Garuda Sevai, Tiruvannamalai, 4 p.m.

ARUPPUKOTTAI

Kamban Kazhagam: Discourse by M. Ayyadurai; book release by T. R. Dinakaran, Sri Jayavilas Subbaraj Tirumana Mandapam, Chokkalingapuram, 7 p.m.

KANDANUR

Satsangam: Discourse on ‘Ramayanam’ by AR. Somasundaran, 89 Rajaji Street, 6 p.m.

KALAYARKOIL

St. Michael College of Engineering and Technology: Annual Day celebration; Ramesh Prabbha addresses; M. Stalin Arockiaraj, chairman, presides, St. Santhiyagappar Nagar, 10 a.m.

