Engagements - September 28, 2019

TIRUNELVELI

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon: Meeting, MDT Hindu College Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli Junction, 7 p.m.

THARUVAIKULAM

St. Michael’s Church: Annual feast, ninth day celebration, Holy procession and Holy Mass by Most Rev. Fr. Norbert Thomas, Chief Secretary, Tuticorin RC Diocese, sermon by Rev. Fr. Maria Arasu, parish priest, Koodankulam, 6 a.m.; rosary and novena, 12 noon; rosary, vespers, Most Rev. Fr. Norbert Thomas leads, sermon by Rev. Fr. Jayabalan, Director, Saranaalayam, Tirunelveli, benediction, 6.30 p.m.; cultural events sponsored by Gnanapragasiyar Sabha youth, 9 p.m.

