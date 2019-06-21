Engagements - June 22, 2019

THANJAVUR

Thanjavur Medical College, Mission Rabies and Rotary Club of Thanjavur Midtown: Seminar on ‘Elimination of rabies and dog population management,’ New Examination Hall, Thanjavur Medical College, 10 a.m.

NAGAPATTINAM

District Administration: ‘Neithal Vizha’- summer festival, folk music programme by Senthil- Rajalakshmi and troupe, New Beach, 6 p.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

Naina Mohamed College of Arts and Science: Inauguration of I year undergraduate classes, N.Mohamed Farooq, College founder, presides, Rajendrapuram, 10.30 a.m.