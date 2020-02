Engagements - August 3, 2019

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Ainthukovil Devasthanam: Aadi Pooram puja, Valasubramaniaswamy Sannidhi, 8.30 a.m. and 7.36 p.m.; procession of deities, 8 p.m.

V. V. Vanniaperumal College for Women: A. Balaji Ganesh of Velammal Engineering College, Chennai, speaks on ‘Art of writing effective project proposal,’ 9.30 a.m.; Parent-Teachers’ Association meeting, 10 a.m.

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Nachiar Temple: Aadi Pooram brahmotsavam; procession of deities, 8.30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Vaiyali sevai, 1.30 a.m.; tirumanjanam, 2 a.m.; namasankirtan by Kovilpatti Nandalala, 1 p.m.; veena concert by Dindigul M. Nagahema, 2 p.m.; discourse by Paranur Subhadra, 3 p.m.; Nagai Mukundan, 5 p.m.; Tirukoshtiyur Madhavan, 6 p.m.; devotional music by Chennai Anuradha Venkatakrishnan, 4 p.m.; Bharatanatyam by Coimbatore Emperumanar Dharshan Dance School, 7.30 p.m.; Chennai Sruti School of Classical Dance, 9.30 p.m.; Chennai Nardhanalaya, 10.30 p.m.; Chennai Sivalaya, 11.30 p.m.; Mohini Attam by Bengaluru Nrutya Dhama, 8.30 p.m.

KRISHNANKOIL

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education: Inauguration of IT Association by G. Arivazhagan of Mavel Technologies; S. Shasi Anand, vice-president, presides, Seminar Hall, Srinivasa Ramanujan Block, 10 a.m.; Youth Red Cross blood donation camp, Dr. Muthulakshmi Health Centre, 10 a.m.

RAJAPALAYAM

Ramco Institute of Technology: Freshers’ Day celebration; P. Arjunan of Annai Illam, Seithur, addresses, Placement Seminar Hall, 10.45 a.m.

UTHAMAPALAYAM

Hajee Karutha Rowther Howdia College: M. Dharvesh Mohideen, correspondent, inaugurates State-level staff cricket tournament, 10 a.m.