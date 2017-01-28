Goa to host music festival for world peace

Reputed international and Indian artists will participate in the seventh edition of ‘Sur Jahan’, a music festival for world peace, to be held in the city from February 8 to 10.
Goa’s Directorate of Art and Culture is organising the festival in collaboration with banglanatak.com and Kala Academy, Goa.
‘Sur Jahan’, earlier known as ‘Sufi Sutra’, aims at creating a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, and understanding of culture and its diversity.
Since its inception in 2011, the festival has seen the participation of artists from 21 countries and 12 Indian States. The event’s motto is “Music for All and Music for Peace”.
This festival is being held for the third time in Goa. Teams from Denmark, Czech Republic, Sweden and Russia are expected, said Prasad Lolayekar, Director, Goa Art and Culture.
