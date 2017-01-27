An inspiring make-up

Till now her world revolved around designers; living up to their expectations while applying mascara or latest make-up technique on models. And now designers, national as well as international, are vying with one another to make her wear their outfits and giving tips on grooming. Yes make-up artist Ishika Taneja is on cloud nine. Next month, in her new avatar as a beauty queen, Ishika would be participating in Miss Tourism World in Spain.

“It is a huge honour; I feel blessed to be representing my country on the world stage. Designers Shantanu and Nikhil like to work with me. I wore their outfit in Miss Tourism India. Nikita Tandon presented me a gown which I would be wearing while meeting President Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings. Similarly, Reynu Tandon had given me an outfit,” says Ishika, who is spoilt for choice.

The change from behind-the-scenes to ramp has come about due to prodding from the design fraternity.

“Rather than putting make-up on models, I am being instructed on how to look beautiful at the pageant. It feels good to be pampered, getting beauty tips. People from the fashion world are asking me how much water I have drank today or the kind of diet I am pursuing or workout routine these days. Right now I am applying make-up on my own. Abroad I would be availing services of an international make-up artist. Niket Mishra, a senior designer at FDCI, urged me to take part in a pageant. Since I was acclimatised with how pageants work I decided to have a go for Miss Tourism World.”

A lot of effort, planning and a desire to win had gone into winning this crown for Miss Tourism India. “Like everybody, I had to first submit form, then there was online voting. There were four or five rounds. I was prepared for question and answer session, fitness, diction and voice. I am pursuing all this as I have been awestruck by the glamour industry and have now had practical experience of withstanding pressure of winning the title you understand the responsibility and hard work which you have to put.”

A make-up that looks cool and fashionable on the wearer is the in-thing. And Ishika knows exactly what would suit her.

“Lip glitter will be the trend this year. For the flawless skin all you require is tinted blush, glitter and umber liners. Cranberry eggplant and deep wine are good for eyes and lips. For metallic make-up you need a sparkling eye liner. It is adds some loose glitter sequins to your liner and boom. A little bit of glittery liner can be a good choice for you. Another trend will be gothic lips. Dark grey and black eye make-up is the way to create Goth-inspired look. Colours like blues, purples and even soft browns soften up the look.”

World of difference

If our designers are to be taken seriously on the international circuit, Ishika says, they have to improve their work ethic.

“American designers are very professional but they are open and welcoming to outsiders. I have worked as a make-up artist with designers like Madison, a visually impaired designer. For them an artist is an artist whether it is a make-up artist, choreographer or model. In Indian fashion industry, there is hierarchy. So first priority is given to designers, then choreographers, models and last come the make-up artiste. I feel this hierarchy needs to be diluted. Designers in the West are more organised. In any show there the first look sheet – specifying each colour of models hair, how many colours we have to apply and how is her hair texture – is given a week in advance. In India at the best of places, a look book is given an hour or if you are luckier a day before. It is not as organised,” says Ishika, who has studied in the U.S. and worked in the Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Glamour with cause

Ishika, who won the Guinness World Record in 2014 for fastest and best airbrush make-up of 60 models in 60 minutes, has worked for women’s rights.

“I have worked for women empowerment for a long time and created the fastest air brush make-up record in Guinness Book of World Record. It was dedicated to Nirbhaya and I made donation to helped criminally assaulted victims get scholarships. As part of anti-bullying campaign Blend Away the Hate, I took make-up brush and colours to write dowry, slut, rape on my face. The campaign was on social media. I wanted to take a stand against such persecution,” says Ishika.