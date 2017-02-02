A recipe for bonhomie

No matter whether a chef is stationed in gourmet hubs of London, New York, Moscow or New Delhi, he/she has to be mentally and physically primed to deal with the stress and strain of this highly demanding profession. Those aspiring to pursue this profession in all seriousness need to get a first-hand-experience of this high pressure situations wherein they are required to cook a meal for two dozen unexpected guests, each with their own likes and dislikes, in a jiffy. And know how to make the best of the situation even if the order is placed at the eleventh hour. Therefore, patience, perseverance and retaining one’s calm composed self are essential prerequisites.

To understand complexities, inherent advantages as well as disadvantages of being in this highly taxing profession, International Young Chef Olympiad has been running its events in Indian cities and abroad for the past three years. The third edition of this international competition of student chefs – which began at Talkatora Stadium with great fanfare – was almost like witnessing a pageant as participants with an attendant flag bearer came dressed nattily in their colourful attires.

The opening ceremony of the event –followed up with rounds in Delhi, Bangalore, Pune before culminating in Kolkata on this Thursday evening – was like attending a mini-college function as each student chef whether from West Asian nation like UAE or neighbouring nations of China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, apart from geographically distant countries like Mexico, Spain, was given a warm rousing as he/she made way to the podium. The excitement was understandable as all youngsters honing expertise in culinary art were more or less of the same age group, shared common passion for cooking and aspired to become professional chefs.

From each nation there was one Chef and mentor. Chefs from four dozen nations were given basic ingredients like chicken, eggs and vegetables to cook up palatable dishes like classic chicken fricassee, apt for fine dining service, tomato omelette, fine for a la carte breakfast and vegetarian main course dish suitable for bistro restaurant to impress an esteemed panel of judges – comprising celebrity chefs such as Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapur, Ranveer Brar. Student chefs did an exemplary job of mixing, blending and heating ingredients in Delhi, Pune and Bangalore. They were given freedom to cook an American or Thai or dish of any country.

Sixteen plates of Tapas, Spanish appetiser, and four portion of one fish (sea bass) will be made in finals which will see competition between top ten chefs. To balance the competition and not give any participant an edge over other contestants, certain items have been given a miss. “India has lot of spices, West has lot of herbs and cheese. So within the competition none of those things would be available for anybody. You are solely dependant on the ingredients,” says Chef Shaun Kenworthy, of International Young Chef Olympiad.

Chef Shaun Kenworthy

Marks would be given on the basis of technical skills, hygiene, how contestants use equipment and cleanliness at counter. And finally taste and presentation.

Organised by International Institute of Hotel Management and supported by Incredible India, the mega competition for winner’s trophy, a cash prize of $10,000 and a promising career as a much decorated chef.

Bonhomie and camaraderie

Chef Pooja Mishra – lone Indian chef who was dressed in a black embroidered sari created by her sister – informed that she has been cooking since Class VII. “My family has always supported me as they knew my passion for cooking. Like every Marwari I like eating and cooking our favourite Dal Batti Churma. Containing lentils, hard wheat, it is nutritious and tasty. At home it is only vegetarian that I cook; for non vegetarian stuff I have to step outside our premises but I enjoy preparing them too.”

Based in Kolkata, Pooja has had exposure to an eclectic mix of domestic and international flavours. “This would helped me to evolve as a chef. It has broadened my vision about food. At the Olympiad I am focusing on technical things, basic hygiene and having positive body language. As an Indian I would like to give a touch of Indian flavour but it has to be in line with recipes. We are sticking to the basics as we are given recipes and ingredients. ”

Great exposure

Russian chef Gleb Lakhin – whose favourite Indian dish is masala chicken – says: “It is exciting time to be in India; it has lot of nice people. This is my first time in India and first participation in the Olympiad. I have several traditional dishes to serve. I will be cooking Russian vegetarian dishes, traditional French dishes, starters and desserts. I hope Russian food would be appreciated in the competition because Indian food is very much appreciated in Russia. I like the spices and their combinations. I like the curry of course, masala tea is great. In Russia we have specialised markets where chefs prepare Indian meals.”

Noting that the event has given him an opportunity to meet people from different corners of the world, Gleb says the experience will help him in his growth as a chef. “This exposure means a lot to me. Each chef specialises in food of his country. Russian food differs in taste as it has varied vegetable and fruit seasons. We consume lot of beef, pork, chicken, turkey and fish, which have fat content but keeps us warm in cold weather conditions. Vegetables also constitute an important part of our diet. Salted vegetables and canned food are taken.”

Luigi Amadezzi, 18-year-old chef from Italy, has great expectations from the Olympiad. “I will try to do my best from the recipes allotted to me. Italians specialise in pasta, classical Roman dishes with cheese and black pepper. I would like to cook for my country but I would like to cook certain Italian recipes. I will not be cooking Indian food as I do not have any experience and knowledge. Before cooking any dish of a country it becomes imperative to gather all information about cuisine. Then it depends on how you apply that knowledge into action. Ever since I was a kid I loved eating and questioned recipes. Soon I started cooking and it became a passion.”

For him the plan is to become a professional chef. “I am definitely capable of winning,. it is about getting the timing rights. If I am able to do according to the plan I have in my head then I would win.”

Shedding light on how the Olympiad shaped up, Chef Shaun says: “Seven years ago, we started Young chef India for Class XI and XII kids. During one of the competitions, we discussed feasibility of hosting young chef competition in which invitation is extended to young chef from across the globe to come to India. Everybody said it was crazy; nobody would come over. In first competition we got 15 countries. Last year we had 53 nations. We have nearly 50 countries this year.”

Describing the event as an incredibly tough competition based on great culinary skills, Chef Shaun says: “We had sent the format three months ago. Participants, aged between 18 and 25, are students learning culinary arts. In the first month they knew exactly what they had to cook and last two months they have been practising. The competition poses culinary challenges based on international culinary arts, academia and the basic skill sets and third year culinary arts which students have been taught.”