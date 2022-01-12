Zee Telugu’s two-day Sankranti festivities on January 13

12 January 2022 18:32 IST

Besides a three-hour show in Kerala, the celebrations also include performances by the cast of ‘Bangarraju’, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Krithi Shetty

Zee Telugu has curated a two-day treat to usher in Sankranti festivities, in keeping with popular Sankranti fun plans like travel and movies.

The first part of the celebrations that begin on January 13, 9 am is for those whose travel plans have been dashed due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions. Sitting in the confines of their homes, they can take a virtual trip to Kerala on television.

Titled Kerala lo Sankranthi Alludla Sandadi the three-hour programme on January 13 hosted by Suma has a Kalaripayattu fight, coconut and sack races, a cycling competition and Kabbadi matches.

Vallam Kali, the traditional boat race set against the picturesque backwaters brings in thrill and entertainment. The race involves four teams comprising artists from Zee Telugu shows.

There are plans to release digital videos of these Kerala celebrations on social media exploring the cuisine, lifestyle and art of the state. On the reason to celebrate it in Kerala, a spokesperson says, “It is our efforts to showcase different cultures to the people of two Telugu states.”

Bangarraju tho Sankranthi Sambaralu on January 14 at 9 am has a blend of entertainment and performance with dances and comedy skits. The three-hour show also has performances by Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Krithi Shetty from the movie Bangarraju releasing this weekend.

The shows have been done while maintaining all safety protocols, adds the spokesperson.