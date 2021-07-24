Television actors in a dance show

24 July 2021 16:14 IST

Zee Telugu also launches a daily serial with a touch of drama and romance this weekend

It is time for athalu and kodallu to take centre stage in Zee Telugu’s Aashadam Lo Atha Kodalu on July 25 from 5 pm onwards. Coinciding with ashada maasam, the event has dance performances by artistes who played mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the channel’s serials. Actress Sangeetha also presents a dance showcase of her hit songs. Dance performances by artistes Akul Balaji and Roopa, Chandu and Ashika, Kalki and Pooja, Deepthi and Gokul and Prajwal PD and Anusha.

The channel also launches a new fictional daily serial Swarna Palace this weekend that revolves around Kundana and Kaustubh belonging to different socio-economic backgrounds. Kundana (Chandana Segu) is the daughter of a goldsmith while Kaustubh (Prathap Abhi) is the heir to Kanakamedala family and CEO of the Swarna Palace Gold showrooms. Amidst the love and hate relationships, the show has lots of drama, romance, and entertainment.

Swarna Palace premiers on Zee Telugu from July 26 at 6 pm

