Zee Telugu’s contest for real love stories, with a serial touch

Real-life couples in the contest get to be featured alongside the lead stars of the serial ‘Prema Entha Madhuram’

Here’s a chance for couples to express their love on television. Zee Telugu celebrates the second anniversary of its romance-drama Prema Entha Madhuram with a contest for off-screen couples. The TV serial follows the unconventional love story of a couple — middle-aged Arya Vardhan (Sriram Venkat) and young Anu (Varsha HK).

Therefore the contest invites real-life couples to share their own love stories, complete with details of how they fell in love despite differences in ideology, religion, status or age, and stayed together against all odds. The stories may be shared on a specially curated website pem.zee5.com. The couple also has to upload a 30-second video dancing to Prema Entha Madhuram title track.

A few chosen couples get to feature along with the lead stars in the show’s title song.

The contest that starts from January 1 is on till January 16, 2022.