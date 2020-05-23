Zee Telugu celebrates 25 years of ‘SA Re Ga Ma Pa’ with virtual digital concert

A slew of artistes collaborate for a special show to mark 25 years of Zee’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The iconic talent show has completed 12 seasons and has produced musicians and singers across the country. To celebrate the occasion, ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited) presents Ek Desh, Ek Raag, a 25-hour Live-athon digital concert with musical performances starting on May 23 and culminating on May 24.

Spreading musical cheer

Ek Desh... is a first-of-its-kind multi-regional festival taking viewers down memory lane. The virtual concert uses music as an anchor to unite people and spread musical cheer in times of this pandemic, says a release.

The concert with a cause brings together luminary singers across India, live streaming over 350 performances from their homes on Zee’s Facebook pages. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a platform has changed many lives, and now, will give the viewers the opportunity to do their bit for the ones affected the most by the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to GIVEINDIA, – a donation platform through an active ‘Donate’ link during the Live-athon,” says a spokesperson.

For the Telugu audiences, the Live-athon will be hosted by the popular singers and real-life jodi Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi.

On May 24, at 7 pm, Zee Telugu brings celebrities associated with the show for a special event, Oke Desham, Oke Raagam to be telecast on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD. This event serves as a homecoming to the previous judges, contestants along with the other popular singers as together they commemorate the 25 years of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for a cause. Oke Desham, Oke Raagam features Koti, Chandra Bose, Vijay Prakash and Malgudi Shubha.

Joining them will be Revanth, Anurag Kulkarni, Sahithi Chaganti, Sahithi, Satya Yamini, Anjana Sowmya, Saketh, Madhu Priya, Roll Rida, Mangli, Dhanujay, Lipsika, Ramya Behara, Sai Deva Harsha, Shanmukha Priya, Sharath Santosh and Renu Kumar.