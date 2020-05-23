Digital concert Entertainment

Zee Telugu celebrates 25 years of ‘SA Re Ga Ma Pa’ with virtual digital concert

The concert for a cause takes viewers down memory lane with musical performances

A slew of artistes collaborate for a special show to mark 25 years of Zee’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The iconic talent show has completed 12 seasons and has produced musicians and singers across the country. To celebrate the occasion, ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited) presents Ek Desh, Ek Raag, a 25-hour Live-athon digital concert with musical performances starting on May 23 and culminating on May 24.

Spreading musical cheer

Ek Desh... is a first-of-its-kind multi-regional festival taking viewers down memory lane. The virtual concert uses music as an anchor to unite people and spread musical cheer in times of this pandemic, says a release.

The concert with a cause brings together luminary singers across India, live streaming over 350 performances from their homes on Zee’s Facebook pages. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a platform has changed many lives, and now, will give the viewers the opportunity to do their bit for the ones affected the most by the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to GIVEINDIA, – a donation platform through an active ‘Donate’ link during the Live-athon,” says a spokesperson.

For the Telugu audiences, the Live-athon will be hosted by the popular singers and real-life jodi Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi.

On May 24, at 7 pm, Zee Telugu brings celebrities associated with the show for a special event, Oke Desham, Oke Raagam to be telecast on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD. This event serves as a homecoming to the previous judges, contestants along with the other popular singers as together they commemorate the 25 years of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for a cause. Oke Desham, Oke Raagam features Koti, Chandra Bose, Vijay Prakash and Malgudi Shubha.

Joining them will be Revanth, Anurag Kulkarni, Sahithi Chaganti, Sahithi, Satya Yamini, Anjana Sowmya, Saketh, Madhu Priya, Roll Rida, Mangli, Dhanujay, Lipsika, Ramya Behara, Sai Deva Harsha, Shanmukha Priya, Sharath Santosh and Renu Kumar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 3:40:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/zee-telugu-celebrates-commemorates-25-years-of-sa-re-ga-ma-pa-with-virtual-digital-concert-which-takes-viewers-down-memory-lane-with-musical-performances/article31657755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY