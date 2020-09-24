Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid turn parents as they welcome baby girl

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Pop star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have become parents to a baby girl.

The news was shared by 27-year-old Malik on Twitter where he posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girl’s tiny hand clutching his finger.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” he wrote in the post on Wednesday.

In April, Hadid, 25, confirmed that she was pregnant during her appearance on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The model said she and Malik were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support“.

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. They announced their split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance.

In January 2019, they broke up once again but got back together by the end of the year.