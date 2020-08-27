Shiva Jyothi wins hearts with her Telangana dialect

Shiva Jyothi

Hyderabad

27 August 2020 16:14 IST

Shiva Jyothi on turning down a role in ‘Fida’ and her decision to join the bandwagon of YouTubers

“Nen chinnapadsandhi gitle maatladtunde (I used to speak like this from childhood),” she laughs. One cannot have enough of Shiva Jyothi’s charming Telangana dialect. A conversation with her over phone is filled with laughter, honest responses and native wisdom.

Shiva Jyothi became popular as ‘Savitrakka’— her screen name on the Teen Maar Vartalu (TMV) show on V6 channel. Savitri and her co-star Bithiri Sathi aka Ravi Kumar would bring the house down with their verbal combats while presenting news. “Kullipoina koorgailtho koorundukune daana (one who cooks curries with rotten vegetables) …” he goes and she retorts, “Gudlagooba kandloda...(Owl-eyed fellow)”. The more intense their sparring, the higher the TRPs climbed. “Yes, the audience loved our banter…” she agrees.

The unprecedented popularity of the show even made Jyothi turn down a role in Shekhar Kammula’s Fidaa. “I was approached for Sai Pallavi’s sister’s role for which I was required to go to the US for two months. I was not prepared to sacrifice my job at that point,” she explains.

Shiva Jyothi in an episode from her YoutTube channel ‘Jyothakka’

After the TMV duo moved on, Jyothi took part in Telugu Bigg Boss 3 in 2019 and on return, started freelancing for TV9 to present ishmart news on the lines of Teen Maar Varthalu. She spearheads the show, bringing in her experience gained since 2014 when she started her career. Does she miss the chemistry she shared with Sathi? Without mincing words, she says, “He’s a nice person and we share a good rapport, but we are all professionals and our careers are not interlinked. Each one should chart out a course that one feels comfortable and happy doing.”

What worked in Jyothi’s favour and endeared her to the audience? First, her dress sense that reflects the rural Telangana lifestyle: her jhumkis, ikat-print blouses, her long plait — often the butt of jokes from her co-participants in the show, and the ease with which she rattles off the news, laced with quick repartee. Her spontaneity makes it hard to believe that she actually follows a script. “I guess my natural dialect and the right pronunciation of all those abuses is convincing. For that, I’m thankful to the writers who, like me, are from rural Telangana. We have all seen, faced and experienced that life. That’s what makes our presentation look convincing,” explains Jyothi.

Why YouTube

Her Bigg Boss stint made Jyothi realise that a following on social media helps garner public support. “I realised the lack of followers was one of the reasons for my elimination. I entered Facebook and Instagram rather late. So I decided to start my YouTube channel before it gets too late again,” she explains. But unlike most YouTubers, her content is not about ‘home tours’ or ‘cooking sessions’.

“My identity is my village. It is my strength. My village is proud of me today. I want to show a common man’s lifestyle through my channel and it’s called Jyothakka. I’ll be happy if even a few people understand and acknowledge their hard work.” As promised, one of her videos shows ‘a day in the life of a goatherd’. That she selected her native village for this episode speaks of her rootedness and adds warmth and authenticity to her native narrative.

Origin story

Jyothi’s journey from Nagampet village in Nizamabad to Hyderabad has been an eventful one. Her mother is an enterprising multi-tasker; from rolling beedis to tailoring and other crafts, she manages their home with grit. Her father, an RMP (Rural Medical Practitioner) doctor, dreamed of seeing his daughter in the same profession. Shares Jyothi, “I attended primary school in my village and for high school, I had to walk for about eight kilometres… there was just one bus to our village that left in the morning and returned in the evening. After finishing Intermediate in Armoor, I joined BSc Nursing in Hyderabad. In the first year, I was posted in a children’s ward and I couldn’t bear to see them in pain. I quit after deciding further studies were not for me.” Jyothi, however, stayed on in Hyderabad, living in a hostel in Tarnaka.

The pursuit of random jobs landed her with a news reading opportunity at V6 channel. “When there are no expectations from life, every small thing that comes your way is cherished. There was no agenda to navigate my career. I was just interested to give my 100% to my job,” says Jyothi.

She may not have dreamed big but she is not lacking in determination. “I wished for two things in life — to marry the person I love and to own a house. These two are fulfilled now,” says Jyothi who married her classmate from school, braving initial opposition from her parents, and moved into her own house recently.

Check out Shiva Jyothi’s YouTube channel ‘Jyothakka’