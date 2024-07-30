ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber ‘Biryani Man’ held for indecent representation of women 

Updated - July 30, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 05:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Abishek Rafi a.k.a Biryani Man | Photo Credit: @thebiriyaniman/Instagram

The Cyber Crime Police, South Zone of Greater Chennai City Police, has arrested a YouTuber called Biryani Man for uploading a video which contained indecent portrayal of women.

The YouTuber, identified as Abishek Rafi, 29, runs the channel in the name of ‘Biryani Man’. He was arrested based on a complaint from a young woman in Teynampet.

Some YouTube channels are turning out to be a menace to society: Madras High Court

The woman lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, South Zone alleging that the YouTuber published a video recently that contained content rubbishing the Semmozhi Park in which she used to have regular morning walks, with indecent representation of women and vulgar language.

After conducting an investigation into her complaint, police arrested Abhishek Rafi and remanded him to judicial custody.

