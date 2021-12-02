YouTube India’s top 10 music videos of 2021: ‘Lut Gaye,’ ‘Paani Paani,’ ‘Saranga Dariya’ and more

A still from ‘Lut Gaye’

02 December 2021 15:52 IST

Other videos in the list include Bhojpuri tracks from artists Ankush Raja and Shilpi Raj, as well as Tamil indie number ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ by Dhee and Arivu

YouTube India has unveiled their list of top ten music videos from 2021.

Lut Gaye, a romantic ballad composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja, tops the list. The rise of Bhojpuri music with artists Ankush Raja and Shilpi Raj at the helm of the sub-culture continues, with two videos in the top ten.

Other popular videos include Badhshah’s Paani Paani, the dance song Saraga Dariya from Telugu film Love Story, and the popular Tamil indie track Enjoy Enjaami by Dhee and Arivu.

With a dearth of film music this year, many independent songs released this year were accompanied by music videos with distinct storylines, featuring popular movie actors.

Here is the full list: