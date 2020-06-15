Your lockdown guide to live music this weekend, from New York’s DJs to Mumbai’s rappers

15 June 2020 17:08 IST

Western classical music from Sydney, late-night DJs from New York, gully rap from Mumbai. This week’s list of online Live Gigs covers a range of moods for you

DJ D-Nice

The famous New York-based DJ has been spreading the love to his substantial Instagram following (2.3 million) for a while now. As I type this out from Chennai, I can see the quiet 3.40 am NYC skyline from his rooftop, as he plays a mellow yet uplifting ‘Power Of Love’ to my screen and 1,410 others, one hand on his console and the other cradling a drink. This is the lockdown vibe I did not know I needed. Follow @dnice on Instagram to know when he will be live next.

G-shock arena and Homegrownin

Together, they have set up a ‘digital experience series’ on the homegrownin Instagram page. Performances, workshops about gaming, music, art, dance and more have been underway since June 9 and will go on till June 21. One of the highlights is a Rap 101 workshop and performance by Gully Gang’s D’evil on June 20. Check insider.in and the homegrownin Instagram page for more details.

Australian Chamber Orchestra

From simple living-room solos to full-blown extravaganzas, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is serving up offerings of Bach, Beethoven, Paganini and more through ‘ACO Homecasts’ on YouTube, and through Facebook Lives. I would challenge you to not be moved by their performances but it is nigh impossible. A different kind of treat is scheduled for June 21: Mountain, “an epic cinematic and musical collaboration between the ACO and director Jennifer Peedom”, recorded during a 2017 live performance. Visit aco.com.au to pick a performance to get lost in.

Flowing Karma

This Chandigarh band strums out covers of soft and soulful Punjabi and Hindi songs and is comprised entirely of specially-abled musicians. This Sunday, they will be performing for Chandigarh-based Amazing Workplaces in association with Chandigarh Spinal Rehab and supported by Wind Beneath The Wings. The performance will be live on June 21 from 6 pm to 7 pm at boxengage.com, so make sure you are registered and ready before the show starts.

