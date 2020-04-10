You can now watch select Apple TV+ titles for free during the COVID-19 lockdown

Tech giant Apple has announced that certain titles on its streaming platform, Apple TV+, will be available for free during the worldwide lockdowns and quaratines owing to the novel Coronavirus. It interestingly doubles as an attempt to keep people at home in order to flatten the curve. This free service, though temporary, was made available in the United States on April 9 and expanded to 100 countries on April 10.

Before you jump up and think this is your chance to watch Golden Globe-nominated The Morning Show for free, think again: titles such as The Elephant Queen, a critically-acclaimed film which is the recipient of two Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards nominations. Family-friendly anthology series Little America is also available at no cost and is sci-fi documentary series For All Mankind. M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological-thriller Servant can be streamed for free, as well as Hailee Steinfield-starrer Dickinson.

Kids are not to be left out of the fun: Helpsters, Ghostwriter and Snoopy in Space have been made free to stream.

In the battle against Coronavirus, Apple has been helping supply medical masks to healthcare workers around the world. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, announced via Twitter on April 6, “We’ve now sourced over 20 million masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers.”

One can access Apple TV+ through the brand’s devices with up-to-date software, through Amazon Fire TV devices, through Samsung Smart TVs, and through Safari, Chrome and Firefox browsers. The service costs ₹99 per month in India. But, this may not make a difference to those who would have gotten the service free on the condition of a recent Apple product purchase after the service was launched globally on November 1 2019.