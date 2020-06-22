Wrestling legend The Undertaker announces retirement from WWE

Wrestling legend and WWE superstar The Undertaker has announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment.

Earlier, the wrestler had announced in the last episode of the WWE docuseries The Last Ride about his decision to leave the ring for good. The Undertaker’s last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

“You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide,” he posted on Twitter, and in a series of tweets, the WWE quoted his farewell message: “I did things my way, and I’m gonna leave my way. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there is it. I felt much better than I thought I was going to. I felt like my stride was long, felt pretty natural.”

The WWE also thanked The Undertaker (Mark Calaway), and shared pictures of his iconic career.

Several other wrestlers, celebrities and fans took to social media to wish The Undertaker good luck and a fond farewell.

“Thank you for making our childhood so cool. Thank you for the journeys you took us on. Thank you for growing with us, and evolving. Thank you for being larger than life. Thank you for everything you have given to wrestling. You will always be #ThePhenom. #ThankYouTaker,” WWE TV host Mike Rome posted.